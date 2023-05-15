HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man pleaded guilty to importing cocaine at the Hidalgo port of entry.

Felipe Abad Medina-Rubio, a 22-year-old man from Tamaulipas, admitted to smuggling almost nine pounds of cocaine into the United States.

He was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, when he drove across the Hidalgo International Bbridge.io arrived at the Hidalgo port of entry. During a secondary inspection, a K-9 unit alerted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer about the possibility of drugs near the battery of Medina-Rubio’s car.

CBP says an X-ray of the car revealed four bricks of cocaine were hidden in the car battery. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $16,000.

In his plea Monday, Medina-Rubio admitted he expected to be paid $2,000 to smuggle the cocaine into the country.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17, at which time he faces up to 40 years in prison and a possible $5 million fine.