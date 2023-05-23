MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican resident has plead guilty to smuggling nearly 200 pounds of cocaine at a checkpoint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Faustino Perez Luna, 50, faces up to life in prison for transporting a load of cocaine for a known drug trafficking organization.

On Nov. 13, 2022, Luna approached the Falfurrias checkpoint in a tractor trailer claiming he was heading to Atlanta to drop off a load of produce.

Authorities referred Luna to a secondary inspection after a K-9 alerted of narcotics in the tractor trailer.

During the inspection, authorities found 195 pounds of cocaine valued at $1.5 million hidden in produce boxes.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement arrested others in connection to the drug trafficking organization operated in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the organization focused on transporting narcotics, guns or money.

Luna’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10. He faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.