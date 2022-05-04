CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After pleading guilty to four child sexual assault charges, a man has been sentenced to probation and nearly half a year in jail.

Jose Luis Ramos Robles, 49, appeared in court on Monday where he was formally punished by a Cameron County judge for four charges he pleaded guilty to. Ramos Robles pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault of a child and received a sentence of seven years deferred adjudication. He will also serve 180 days in county jail.

Ramos Robles was indicted in April 2020 for six charges of sexual assault of a child, one charge of possessing child pornography, and one count of producing child pornography.

An indictment on Ramos Robles states the incidents occurred from December 2019 to February 2020 with the same child. Ramos Robles initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trials were scheduled in the case but multiple delays stopped these from taking place.

Court records show that in December 2021, Ramos Robles asked to be re-arraigned and decided to plead guilty to four charges of child sexual assault. In exchange, the state chose to dismiss the fifth sexual assault charge and the child pornography charges.

Ramos Robles’s punishment hearing was delayed until May when the court affirmed his seven-year deferred adjudication and 180-day sentence.

Deferred adjudication is a probation program that allows a defendant to have their conviction removed if they successfully finish the probation.

In addition to the 180-day jail sentence and probation, Ramos Robles has been ordered to not return to the United States illegally, according to court records. If he does return, whether legally or illegally, court documents state Ramos Robles must report to the probation department.

This case was handled in the 138th District Court in Cameron County.