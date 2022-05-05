RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A South Texas man could face life in prison for causing the death of three people in a crash while he was committing human smuggling.

Abraham Ahumada, 23, appeared in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to a charge of “conspiracy to transport noncitizens resulting in death” relating to a November 2021 incident.

On Nov. 13, 2021, Ahumada was driving on U.S. Highway 83 in Laredo when a law enforcement officer attempted to perform a traffic stop. Ahumada failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Ahumada collided with another vehicle while driving past a red stoplight, according to court documents.

Three people died in the crash. These included two individuals that authorities say Ahumada was trafficking through the country and a woman in the vehicle Ahumada crashed into.

Ahumada was arrested and charged with six charges related to transporting undocumented people in a crash that resulted in deaths.

In November 2021, Ahumada was indicted in federal court. He initially pleaded not guilty but entered a plea agreement in May that only has him plead guilty to one charge.

As part of the plea agreement, the United States will not seek the death penalty in his charge and may lower his punishment if they find he meets the criteria to do so. If Ahumada violates any term of the plea agreement, the state will revoke the order.

Ahumada is set for sentencing on July 28. He faces up to life in prison. He remains in custody until that hearing.