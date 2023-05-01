BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit savings bonds for over three years, the U.S. attorney’s office announced.

Daniel Alan Lewis, 58, of Hemet, California, confessed to conspiring with others to create counterfeit U.S. Series I savings bonds.

Lewis and the others would then pass off the fake bonds to financial institutions using other people’s identities and split the proceeds.

In his plea, Lewis also admitted that in November and December 2021, he passed numerous counterfeit savings bonds at banks in Brownsville and Houston. His plea was accepted by a federal judge.

Lewis is set to be sentenced on Aug. 10. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He will remain in custody until his sentencing and imprisonment.