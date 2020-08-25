Man pleads guilty to transportation of child pornography

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A man from Mexico pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography on Tuesday.

According to officials, Edgar Arevalo-Laro entered the United States from Mexico through the Roma Port of Entry.

Laro told officers he was traveling to Dallas for a month, but officials say he did not appear to have enough luggage or money with him for his length of stay.

Officers then discovered a total of 53 images on his phone showing minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Laro admitted he downloaded child pornography from the internet. His sentencing is set for November 5, 2020.

Lara faces a minimum of five to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He remains in custody pending the sentencing.