CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man has been arrested in connection to an Apple AirTag that was found in a woman’s vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, a local woman discovered the device after receiving text messages that contained multiple photos of her vehicle in different locations. The messages came from the father of her child, authorities said.

Ronald Andrew Reagan, 40, was arrested on a charge of unlawful installation of a tracking device, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Jan. 10, deputies spoke with a woman who stated she found a GPS device inside her vehicle. She also told law enforcement she was receiving messages from her 1-year-old’s father, Reagan.

In the text messages, Reagan would send her photos of her vehicle parked in certain locations to let her know that he knew where she was, the sheriff said.

That is when she found the Apple AirTag, according to the the sheriff’s office.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered the tracking device was registered to Reagan’s phone number, the sheriff’s office stated.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained a confession from Reagan and he was taken into custody, Garza’s office stated in a news release.

Reagan was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.