HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list.

Texas DPS arrested John Anthony Rangel, 31, on October 22.

Rangel was added to the list on September 30. He has been wanted since May 2019 for parole violation. In October 2020, DPS issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office did the same in August 2021.

Rangel was arrested during a traffic stop, coordinated between DPS Special agents and Texas Highway Patrol after seeing him leave his house.

The 31-year-old was convicted of two counts of burglary of a building and was sentenced to nine months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison in 2013. Then in 2017, he was convicted of three counts of indecency with a child by exposure for an incident involving a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison and was released on parole in September 2018, said a release.

No reward will be paid out as his arrest was not a result of a tip.

To view the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list, click here.