EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating an accident where a vehicle struck a man on an electric bicycle.

According to a release, officers were called to the area of 2600 South Business 281 for a crash involving a vehicle and an electric bicycle around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene, officers located a 42-year-old man lying on the side of the road near a gray Ford Explorer with damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Ford Explorer, a 42-year-old woman, struck the man on the electric bicycle while he was traveling on the shoulder along Business 281, according to the release. The woman stopped to render aid to the man until first responders arrived.

This crash remains under investigation.