BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, Brownsville police said.

According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, the accident occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. at the 1800 block of Central Blvd.

A man on a vendor-style bicycle was weaving on the roadway when it got in front of a vehicle while they were both heading north on Central Blvd, Sandoval said.

The man received CPR on scene from who police called “good Samaritans” before being transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to police, there are no updates on the man’s condition as of last night. At this time, the driver of the vehicle is not facing charges and the case remains under investigation, police said.