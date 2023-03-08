BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop after almost being hit by a vehicle on March 5 that ran a red light, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was driving on San Marcelo Boulevard towards Morrison Road when the near-collision occurred. He then initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of FM 1847 and Morrison Road in Brownsville.

A probable cause affidavit from the sheriff’s office said Valente Sanchez Jr., 26 was coming from a bar and attempted to beat the yellow light trying to catch up to a friend.

The deputy pursued Sanchez and when contact was made the deputy him if he had anything illegal inside the vehicle and Sanchez replied he had a “cart” that contained marijuana.

Sanchez showed the deputy the passenger compartment and produced a white vape pen that emitted a strong odor of Marijuana, said the news release.

Sanchez was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

He was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing.