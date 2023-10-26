DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was knocked unconscious after confronting a suspected burglar, documents allege.

Esteban Alegria, 21, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit states that at 9:41 p.m. on Feb. 4, deputies responded to a mobile home, east of Val Verde Road, on Whitetail Circle in rural Donna.

Deputies spoke with a man who said he saw Alegria running out of his mother’s home.

He saw that Alegria had a bag with him and ran towards him to see what he had taken. Alegria told him he took money, the affidavit stated.

“He was face to face with [Alegria] and suddenly blacked out,” the document continues. “He then woke up [and] saw his foot was broken.”

A witness said Alegria punched the man before grabbing a piece of wood, hitting him on the face and foot several times to the point that he was unconscious.

The man sustained a broken foot that required surgery, according to the affidavit.

Alegria was taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 23.

His bond was set at $100,000, and records show he remains jailed, as of Thursday.