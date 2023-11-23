RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A head-on crash near Rio Hondo Thursday morning left one man dead.

The wreck happened at the intersection of FM 106 near Nelson Road, just east of the city.

Rio Hondo Police say one man was killed in the accident that involved a gray Chevy pickup and a brown SUV.

Police, firefighters and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are all still at the scene. Rescuers were seen using the jaws of life to remove someone from one of the vehicles.

FM 106 is closed to traffic on both directions.