MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after a shooting in rural Mercedes, authorities said.

Deputies responded at approximately 2:25 p.m. to the 3700 block of Devon Street regarding a call about a man down, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra stated.

At the scene, deputies found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound as a result of a domestic dispute.

According to Guerra, a 14-year-old has been detained. He adds the teenager is the stepson to the man who was shot.

It is believed the teenager shot and killed his stepdad.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation.