MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The victim of the accident was identified as 43-year-old Gilberto Aguirre, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department.

The accident occurred at 12:17 am on Tuesday at the 300 block of W. Expressway 83.

The driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for additional information.