This story contains graphic information that may be disturbing to some readers.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man who they allege kidnapped and raped a teenage girl multiple times.

According to Hidalgo County records, Milton Elizalde was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

On Sept. 21, a 16-year-old girl walked into the McAllen Police Department to report that she was the victim of an ongoing sexual abuse. On separate occasions between August and December 2021, the teenager told police, she was kidnapped by Elizalde on her way to school, according to the criminal complaints presented in the case.

The girl told police that while walking home from school, a man in a gray Pontiac “got off the car and displayed a knife threatening her to get in the vehicle,” one of the complaints stated. The man was identified in the complaints as Elizalde.

Police suspect Elizalde drove her to a park at the 200 block of N. 1st Street and sexually assaulted her, the document stated.

“[She] stated this happened several other times and stated [Elizalde] would also use a gun to threaten her so she could get into the car,” one of the criminal complaints stated.

Another complaint indicated that “these events had happened about three to five times.”

On Sept. 27, she was interviewed by authorities at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Edinburg.

“[She] stated that on one occasion she remembers, [Elizalde] had pulled out a knife and placed it to her neck threatening her to get into his vehicles,” police wrote in one of the criminal complaints.

Police were told by the girl that Elizalde drove her to the park, told her to undress in the backseat of the care and that he sexually assaulted her, according to the complaints

The girl also told an investigator that Elizalde had chocked her during one of the occasions, causing her to pass out and that Elizalde “would hit her all over her body causing her pain and discomfort,” police allege in the criminal complaints.

On Oct. 3, investigators conducted a photo lineup and the girl identified Elizalde as the man who assaulted her, the court records stated.

Elizalde was booked Oct. 8 and his bond was set at $400,000, records indicate.