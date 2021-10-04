Man just released from jail dies after being hit by ambulance

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Monday morning.

The incident took place just before 6 a.m. at the 500 block of east El Cibolo in Edinburg.

According to a release, the man had just been released from the county jail and ran across the street, when a Weslaco ambulance traveling westbound hit him.

The man was identified as a 35-year-old, no other details were released pending notification to family.

This case remains under investigation.

