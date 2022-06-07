PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested a man for sexual assault of a family member.

Noe Antonio, 45, was arrested on eight counts of sexual assault, and one count of prohibited sexual contact, according to a release from Pharr PD.

On June 4, police responded to a call of an alleged sexual assault. After arriving at the location, a teenage victim gave officers information about the assault and the suspect.

The victim told officers the man was a family member.

Through an investigation, police located the suspect, identified as Antonio, at a residence in Pharr. He was arrested and transported to Hidalgo County Jail.

He was issued a bond amount of $1.8 million.