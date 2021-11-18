Man involved in Pharr car chase identified, charged

(Jesus A. Castro Garza, 26, Source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the man that led multiple agencies on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Jesus A. Castro Garza, 26, a resident of Pharr, was arrested Wednesday at a store in the Pharr area where the chase ended.

Authorities say Castro Garza was involved in a domestic dispute in the city of McAllen.

Troopers assisted the McAllen Police Department and attempted to stop the driver by deploying a tire deflation device. The driver then came to a stop.

When troopers approached the vehicle, Castro Garza drove towards officials in an attempt to leave the scene, said a press release.

DPS troopers then shot several times at the back right tire disabling the vehicle.

The 26-year-old then exited the vehicle and left on foot. He was then arrested.

Castro Garza is charged with one count of evading arrest and three counts of abandonment, endanger of a child criminal negligence.

The Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation.

