EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man was injured after an shooting that happened last Thursday near Edinburg, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 p.m., deputies responded to a man with a gunshot wound on Trenton Road, east of Alamo Road.

Deputies say according to a witness and a video surveillance, at the time of the shooting they saw a red Chevy/GMC four door truck speeding away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information of the incident, is asked to contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Divisions at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8447).