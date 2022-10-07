MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities said was illegally residing in Palmview has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to downloading over 250 files of child pornography.

Jose Ricardo Zamora-Ibarra, 35, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for obtaining child pornography, a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement stated.

Through an investigation, Homeland Security Investigations recovered a laptop belonging to Zamora-Ibarra and an external hard drive.

An examination of the files revealed videos and images of “prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the release stated.

Zamora-Ibarra saved the images onto his devices in folders titled “preteen boy sex” and “preteen girl sex,” authorities said.

According to the release, Zamora-Ibarra is not a U.S. citizen and was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and was removed from the United States. He then illegally re-entered the country.

Zamora-Ibarra is expected to face removal proceeding after his prison sentence.