BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police have a man in custody for theft of property, robbery, and outstanding traffic warrants.

According to police, Gabriel Kisbel Trejo, 32 was apprehended on July 5 for theft of over $100, a warrant for robbery, and three traffic warrants.

Police said on June 24 Trejo walked into the Stripes at 200 W. Morrison and took $40 worth of chips. When the employee confronted Trejo, he told her to just file a police report because he was not going to pay for the items.

On July 5, a police officer at the intersection of Coffee Port Road and Old Port Isabel Road noticed Trejo walking out of the Family Dollar store with a hamper full of merchandise while employees were attempting to stop him from taking the items.

The officer saw Trejo get into a vehicle and leave the location. The officer pursued Trejo and conducted a traffic stop. Police confirmed Trejo entered the Family Dollar store and took $230 worth of items without paying for them.

Trejo was taken into custody and it was discovered that Trejo had a warrant for the robbery in June and three failure-to-appear warrants out of traffic court.

He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on July 6.

His bond for the theft was $2,000. The bond for robbery was $30,000 and a $2,080 fine for the traffic warrants.