HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is in custody after a woman was kidnapped in Harlingen, authorities said.

ValleyCentral spoke with Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, who said the kidnapping occurred on Friday.

Garza added that the woman was kidnapped in Harlingen and then found in San Benito. She is with deputies and is OK, he said. The woman told authorities that the man threatened to return.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody shortly afterward, according to Garza.

