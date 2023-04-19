WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Weslaco after a man was shot during a robbery while trying to sell a puppy.

At 3:57 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to the 10300 block of Mile 4 West Road in Weslaco in reference to a robbery. There deputies spoke with a 20-year-old man who said he and his friend met at the intersection of Mile 4 West and Mile 13 North to sell an English bulldog puppy.

The told deputies a man driving a newer model Honda Accord, and a second man arrived driving a black Chrysler 300 sedan. The driver of the Accord asked to see the puppy and the driver of the Chrysler got the puppy.

“At that time, the driver of the blue Honda Accord took out a handgun and pointed it at the victims,” the release stated.

The victims drove away, but say they were followed by the men and shot at as they fled. One of the bullets struck the victim. He eventually lost control of his car and crashed.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he is in critical condition. The other passenger was not injured.

The gunman got away and investigators are asking those with information on the robbery to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.