Man identified in deadly Mission auto-pedestrian accident, no charges filed

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have identified a man that died Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while walking on the roadway.

According to police, David Santillan, 47, died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Bryan Road in Mission around 9 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Alamo resident, is cooperating with investigators about the incident. No charges are being presented against him at this time.

This incident is under further investigation.