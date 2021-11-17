Man identified in deadly Mission auto-pedestrian accident, no charges filed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have identified a man that died Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while walking on the roadway.

According to police, David Santillan, 47, died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Bryan Road in Mission around 9 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Alamo resident, is cooperating with investigators about the incident. No charges are being presented against him at this time.

This incident is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories