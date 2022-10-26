BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his sister’s boyfriend with a brick, police say.

Ernesto Cortina, 34, was arrested Oct. 22, after officers saw him assault his sister’s boyfriend in a car, according to police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Lancer Lake Drive, where they “noticed Cortina was striking another male inside a vehicle.”

The officer approached and noticed Cortina was bleeding from the arm and the man in the car was bleeding from his face, police said.

“The victim stated that he went over to the residence since he was dating Cortina’s sister, and his vehicle was vandalized by Ernesto,” the Brownsville Police Department said.

Cortina became aggressive, followed his sister’s boyfriend to the car as they argued and Cortina began to punch the boyfriend in the stomach and face, police said.

The boyfriend was able to get back into his car and call police, police said.

“Cortina then got a brick and threw it through the window, breaking the driver’s side window and striking the victim on the head,” police said.

Brownsville emergency medical services were sent to the location to attend the boyfriend and to Cortina, who was taken into custody, police said.

Cortina was arraigned Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, police records indicate.

His bond was set at $25,000, police said.