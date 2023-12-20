SEBASTIAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife and hiding from authorities.

Juan Carlos Perez was arrested on charges of assault family violence/impeding breath or circulation and assault causing bodily injury/family violence, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, authorities responded to a residence on Business 77, in Sebastian, regarding an assault. When they arrived they were greeted by a woman who claimed her common-law husband, identified as Perez, assaulted her while they were in the back shed looking for a dog kennel.

The woman told police Perez strangled her so hard that she could not breathe or yell. She claimed Perez also threw her to the ground and kicked the right side of her calf.

The woman told police she was pinned to the ground by Perez until her mother stepped in to help and found Perez on top of her. Perez allegedly ran away from the residence with a knife in hand.

When police examined the woman they found that her injuries lined up with her story.

Deputies conducted a follow-up at a residence, located on 6th Street/ East St. where they found Perez hiding in a shed. Law enforcement says Perez did not want to come out and was holding something behind his back. He told deputies to end his life before complying to verbal commands.

Perez was transported to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office jail.