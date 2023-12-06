BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced Wednesday for sexually assaulting a child.

Ricardo Zamora was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a news release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Ricardo Zamora (Cameron County District Attorney’s Office)

According to the release, prosecutors were planning to introduce more “damning evidence,” and Zamora pleaded guilty before the victim was set to testify.

Records show that the state dismissed one count of indecency with a child and an additional count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“As I’ve said before, child abuse cases are the most difficult to handle,” Saenz said. “I am so

thankful and proud to have a staff with the determination to fight for the children

harmed by sexual abuse. I want to thank Prosecutors Avery Benitez and Victoria

Aranda, Investigators Jaime Leal and Reynaldo Pineda and our Crime Victim

Advocates for securing justice for the victim.”

As part of his sentence, Zamora will have to register as a sex offender for life.