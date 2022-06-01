MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man plead guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release on May 31 Julio Caesar Peña, 54, entered a guilty plea in the 464th District Court.

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios; with help from the Mission Police Department; Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties; and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“It is up to all of us to protect our children and report suspected child abuse,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. “I commend Chief Hope Palacios and our staff for obtaining a guilty plea and ensuring this suspect will never commit such a heinous act again.”

The victim, an extended family member, was 6 years old when the abuse happened, said the county.