HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is in federal custody on suspicions he gave money and THC cartridges in exchange for sex with a minor, court documents indicate.

Rogelio Pruneda III was arrested on charges of coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

According to the complaint, Pruneda is accused of using a minor to recruit any of her “hot friends.” That minor told another that Pruneda would pay her like a “sugar daddy,” the complaint stated.

The criminal complaint details allegations that Pruneda used Facebook messenger to contact the minor from July 2022 to Oct. 2022.

“Pruneda subsequently contacted [the minor] and offered to give her money and THC vape cartridges in exchange for sexual acts,” the criminal complaint stated, alleging he then sent her money on CashApp.

On July 22, Pruneda is alleged to have met with the minor at a local basketball court and that the minor performed sexual acts on him there, the criminal complaint alleges.

Pruneda is also accused of producing two videos of the sexual acts, according to the criminal complaint, which states that Pruneda met with the child two more times for sex.

“Pruneda brought THC cartridges in exchange for sex on at least one of the below listed occasions,” federal authorities allege.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pruneda on Tuesday and he was arrested the following day in Hidalgo, court records show.