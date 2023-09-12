PHARR, Texas (ValleyCental) — Pharr police reported the body of a 30-year-old man was found at a residence on N. Mezcal Street.

Pharr Police Chief Johnny Gonzalez confirmed with ValleyCentral that police officers responded to the home around 8 p.m.

When they arrived they located the man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the location.

The initial investigation shows there was a disturbance between the victim and another man.

Police detectives are working on leads to identify a suspect.

This is a developing story. ValleyCentral will provide updates as they come.