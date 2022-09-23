ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elsa police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman several times in the face and neck.

In the search for the suspect, police found him “on the roof of a residence,” police said. Officers talked him off the roof and he was taken into custody.

Benito Gonzalez, 41, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first degree felony, according to Hidalgo County records.

At 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street in reference to a woman screaming, according to a post by the Elsa Police Department.

At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed several times in the face and neck area. The victim identified as Gonzalez as the suspect, police stated.

She was transported to a hospital in Edinburg where she was treated and released that evening.

Gonzalez’s bond was set at $500,000.