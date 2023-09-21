HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three men facing murder charges in the death of a star Harlingen athlete was found guilty Thursday.

Juan Lozano (Cameron County Jail)

Juan Lozano was found guilty of murder in connection to the stabbing death of Leslie Maurice “Mo” Hunter.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Oct. 17, 2020, police responded to the 3200 block of Sunshine Strip in Harlingen in reference to a stabbing. There they found Hunter bleeding on the side of the road in critical condition.

According to police, Hunter was able to tell officers that a man entered his home and stabbed him multiple times. Police were able to obtain warrants for three individuals: Lozano, Angel Pizano and Eduardo Aceves.

The three were arrested on charges of aggravated assault and engaging in organized crime. The charges were upgraded to murder after Hunter died nine days later.

Records show that on Thursday morning, Lozano’s defense team filed for an order of jury instructions for sudden passion. The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said they are requesting a life sentence.

Lozano is expected to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Eduardo Aceves (Cameron County Jail) Angel Pizano (Cameron County Jail)

Court records show that Aceves was placed in custody Monday after he was found “not in compliance” with the conditions of his bond with an inactive GPS device. Pizano has a status hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.

Members of Hunter’s family will share their thoughts Thursday afternoon.