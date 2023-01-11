BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of severely beating his girlfriend was found guilty Wednesday.

Amado Martinez Jr. was found guilty by a jury. He was facing charges of attempt to commit murder, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and aggravated assault.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, Martinez was arrested Oct. 18, 2021, by the Brownsville Police Department and a U.S. Marshals taskforce.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Brownsville police responded to the 2400 block of Barnard Road. Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old woman lying on the ground in the basketball court area.

Police said the woman had been severely beaten and had several lacerations on her face.

The woman told police that Martinez was her boyfriend and that he assault her inside her apartment. The woman sustained a fractured cheekbone and both of her eyes were swollen shut, police said. As a result of her injuries, the woman was hospitalized for a week.

Martinez was taken into custody and his bond was set at $1 million before it was increased to $3 million.

On April 7, Martinez pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Details on Martinez’s sentencing is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.