Man found dead near abandoned vehicle north of Alton

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office found one man dead on Thursday near an abandoned vehicle.

According to officials, the body was located a dead man in a brushy area on Conway Avenue south of Highway 107 in a rural portion of Hidalgo County north of Alton.

Deputies were searching the area due to a vehicle abandoned on the roadway. Investigators first located the vehicle at 5:43 p.m.

An initial review of the body showed no signs of foul play.

The man’s name has not been released to the public.

This case is under investigation.