CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after authorities say he was found shot with apparent gunshot wounds.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Cameron Park in Brownsville on Friday.

The reporting party told officials a man had been shot.

Investigators located a man dead inside a vehicle at the reported location.

The identity of the man is not released at this time.

An investigation is underway by Cameron County authorities.