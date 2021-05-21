Man found dead in truck in Edinburg, officials say

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a parked truck at a convenience store in the city of Edinburg on Thursday afternoon.
According to city officials, police were called at the Stripes convenience store on East Richardson Road around 4 p.m.
No further details were released as police continues to investigate.
