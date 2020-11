ROMA, Texas (KVEO) — The Roma Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to police, a man in his 40s was found dead on Hibiscus Street in Roma around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are not releasing any more information at this time. An update will be provided when more info is made available.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call the Roma Police Department at (956) 849-2231.