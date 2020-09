MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is conducting an investigation after a body was found Tuesday.

Police say the body of a man was located in the 1000 Block of North 15th Street at around 5 p.m.

The man has been identified as 54-year-old Ricky Dowal Etheridge.

McAllen police confirms the investigation is being treated as a homicide pending the autopsy report.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.