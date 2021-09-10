Man found dead in a jail cell hours after arrest, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-year-old man was found dead in a jail cell hours after being arrested Thursday afternoon.

The Harlingen Police Department identified the man as Frank Cantu Rivera.

Cantu-Rivera was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police stated Cantu-Rivera was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated following his arrest, but he refused care.

The 44-year-old was then taken to Harlingen City Jail where he was booked and placed in a cell to wait for his arrangement.

At around 2:45 p.m. a jailer found Cantu-Rivera unresponsive in the cell. Staff at the jail began first aid and medical staff was called to the cell section.

The release added that several attempts were made to revive Cantu-Rivera, but they were unsuccessful.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.