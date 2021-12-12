Man found dead after Weslaco shooting, police searching for suspect

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Weslaco.

According to a release, police responded to the Weslaco R.V. Park at 600 S Bridge Avenue on Saturday at 6:41 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Police found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful as the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

The man’s vehicle, a 2010 black Chevrolet Silverado truck, was not located at the scene and police suspect the person of interest in the death is driving the truck.

Investigators are searching for the truck, which they say has license plate DRP-3718 and several Harley Davidson stickers.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.