BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of shooting a gun inside an establishment and at the ground as security approached him.

Misael Rivera, 23, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

At about 1:55 a.m. Thursday, police arrived to the 3200 block of Boca Chica in reference to a disturbance.

Rivera was at the location with his girlfriend and the two began to argue.

He became upset and fired a round, according to police.

When approached by the security personnel, Rivera fired another round at the ground.

No one was injured.

When police arrived, Rivera was detained by security from the establishment.

Rivera was transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he was arraigned the same day.

His total bond is set at $30,000.