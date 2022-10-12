BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man who they alleged repeatedly discharged a firearm into the air after an argument.

On Saturday, deputies arrived at the intersection of Tapachula Drive and Tepepan Drive in Brownsville in reference to gunshots.

Upon deputies’ arrival at the location, the 911 caller told deputies a man who lived nearby was walking down the street firing a gun in the air.

Deputies located Mauricio Mares at a home on Tapachula Drive and found a .40 Caliber Glock 22 handgun in his possession, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities said in a news release that Mares confessed to firing the weapon in the air after a verbal altercation with a man.

Mares was charged with disorderly conduct/discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor. He was taken to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, where deputies found a plastic bag filled with cocaine on Mares’ person, authorities said.

He was also charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correction facility, a third-degree felony.