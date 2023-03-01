BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for evading arrest out of San Benito is facing federal charges after evading authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border, documents show.

Angel Hernandez, was arrested on charges of interfering with a federal officer while performing his official duty, records indicate.

Hernandez was arrested after attempting to enter the United States on the pedestrian lane at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

When he gave U.S. Customs officers his name they say they discovered an active arrest warrant for Hernandez for evading arrest detention with a vehicle out of San Benito, documents indicate.

When officers learned of the warrant, they asked that Hernandez turn around to place him in handcuffs. At that time, Hernandez “turned to his left, pulled his hands away, and ran out of the building,” a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

Despite being ordered to stop, Hernandez reportedly ran off to a nearby park, jumping several fences to avoid arrest.

Records show that Hernandez is being held without bond, and has a detention hearing scheduled for March 6.