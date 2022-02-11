EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after a rollover crash near a gas station in Edinburg.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a one-vehicle rollover at a convenience store on the northeast side of the intersection of Jackson and University Drive, according to a release from the City of Edinburg.

Officers learned the driver of an orange 2018 Ford Focus was traveling south near the 700 block of South Jackson when it struck a gray Hyundia Sonata. The collision caused minor damage to the vehicles with no injuries reported.

The driver of the Focus then left the scene when he lost control, causing his vehicle to rollover and strike a gas pump at the convenience store.

(Courtesy: Christian Kelly)

The driver left the scene but was arrested a few blocks away.

According to the release, he will be arraigned on charges of driving while intoxication, accident involving damage vehicle and duty upon striking an object.