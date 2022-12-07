HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a case after a man walked into a Harlingen McDonald’s location with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening.

The man walked into the McDonald’s location on 2305 W. Lincoln St.

It is unknown where the man was shot before arriving at McDonald’s, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department.

The man is being treated at a local hospital at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation. ValleyCentral will provide details as they develop.