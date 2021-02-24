Man drowns in Falcon Lake, Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead after drowning in Falcon Lake while boating.

According to officials, a 74-year-old man died on Wednesday after falling off a boat into a water and drowning.

The victim’s name has not yet been released to the public.

Falcon Lake, officially known as the Falcon International Reservoir, is a reservoir that was formed by construction of the Falcon Dam in a western portion of Starr County in 1953. The reservoir sits on the U.S.-Mexico border along portions of Starr and Zapata counties.

Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigators are handling the case.

