HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man was arrested by deputies for racing on the highway in a “gutted” vehicle, authorities say.

Marcos Antonio Siles, 25, was arrested on a charge of racing on the highway, a class B misdemeanor, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 14, deputies saw a gray Dodge Charger and a red Chevy Camaro racing southbound on FM 509. The two cars were seen parallel to each other on the road and accelerating towards FM 106.

According to the release, the Dodge Charger was seen driving into oncoming traffic and both vehicles reached speeds of up to 90 mph.

A traffic stop was conducted on the Dodge Charger, driven by Siles. The Chevy Camaro fled the scene, according to deputies.

When deputies approached the Charger, they realized the vehicle was gutted, meaning the passenger seat and back seat were removed as a modification for racing, the release stated.

Siles was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation of this case is ongoing.