BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man discovered bleeding on the side of the road Friday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, the Brownsville Police Department received a call regarding a medical emergency, according to Brownsville PD.

Officers responded to 4083 Boca Chica Boulevard where they discovered a man lying on the side of the road bleeding.

According to police, the man was not moving and was eventually pronounced dead.

The man did not have any form of identification on him. He is believed to be about 45 to early 50 years of age.

Identification is still pending, according to Brownsville PD.

The cause of death is currently unknown and an autopsy has been ordered.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.