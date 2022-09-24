HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation.

The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” police stated. Erevia was taken to a local hospital, where he died from the injuries.

Officers were responding to the location in response to a report of a disturbance.

“The Harlingen Major Crimes Unit is actively working this case,” the department stated.

Anyone with information about this stabbing should call Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477 or Harlingen Police Department Investigator Yanes at (956) 244-2963.